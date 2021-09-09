Left Menu

Nice docked points following fan violence against Marseille

French club Nice has been handed a two-point penalty, with one suspended, following fan violence last month during a game against Marseille, the French league said.The leagues disciplinary commission said the game, which was abandoned with 15 minutes left after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field, will be replayed at a neutral site and without fans.Following the violent incidents, Nice had to play its next home match without supporters.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 09:53 IST
Nice docked points following fan violence against Marseille
  • Country:
  • France

French club Nice has been handed a two-point penalty, with one suspended, following fan violence last month during a game against Marseille, the French league said.

The league's disciplinary commission said the game, which was abandoned with 15 minutes left after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field, will be replayed at a neutral site and without fans.

Following the violent incidents, Nice had to play its next home match without supporters. The league said the Riviera club will have to play two extra games behind closed doors, including the replay against Marseille.

The punishment means Nice will drop to fifth place — one point behind Marseille — in the standings, with six points from three games.

Pablo Fernandez, a member of the Marseille staff who was involved in the scuffle, was suspended through next June while Marseille player Alvaro Gonzalez was handed a two-game suspension. Dimitri Payet escaped with a one-game suspended sentence.

During the game, Payet was hit by a bottle and fell to the ground. He got back up and threw it at home fans, prompting a significant number of Nice supporters to rush the field. Blows were exchanged between players and staff members as security officials and riot police struggled to regain control.

The game was suspended for nearly 90 minutes, with Marseille then refusing to come back out to finish the game. Nice was leading 1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021