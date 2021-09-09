Left Menu

Soccer-West Brom issue life ban to man found guilty of online racist abuse

"West Brom has a proud history of fighting all forms of discrimination and our message to supporters is clear; racism is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club." Several Premier League players have been subjected to racial abuse online in recent months and English soccer has been piling pressure on social media firms to do more to tackle the problem.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:44 IST
Soccer-West Brom issue life ban to man found guilty of online racist abuse

West Bromwich Albion have handed a life ban to a 50-year-old man convicted of racially abusing midfielder Romaine Sawyers online earlier this year, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Sawyers was targeted after West Brom's 5-0 league defeat by Manchester City on Jan. 26. His abuser was found guilty under the Communications Act of having posted a "grossly offensive message" following a trial at Walsall Magistrates' Court.

"The club welcomes the guilty verdict and has issued a lifetime ban to the person in question," West Brom said in a statement https://www.wba.co.uk/news/club-statement-albion-issue-lifetime-ban on their website. "West Brom has a proud history of fighting all forms of discrimination and our message to supporters is clear; racism is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club."

Several Premier League players have been subjected to racial abuse online in recent months and English soccer has been piling pressure on social media firms to do more to tackle the problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021