Left Menu

India to tour South Africa for all-format series in December-January

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:39 IST
India to tour South Africa for all-format series in December-January
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India will tour South Africa for an all-format series in December-January, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday.

According to the itinerary announced by CSA, India is set to play three Test matches, as many ODIs and four T20Is during the tour.

Two Tests are scheduled in Johannesburg from December 17 to 21 and January 3 to 7, while Centurion will host the second Test from December 26 to 30.

The three-match Test series will be part of the World Test Championship.

The Test matches will be followed by three ODIs and four T20Is to be held in Cape Town and Paarl.

South Africa's home season from November 2021 to April 2022 will also feature series against Netherlands and Bangladesh for the men and a white-ball series against West Indies for the women.

''It is probably the most congested home summer we have ever had. It is wonderful in these challenging times that there will such high-quality cricket being played on our shores,'' said CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

''This includes a full tour by India across all three formats, both red ball and white ball cricket against Bangladesh and the first visit to our country by the Netherlands national team.

''The ODI series against the Netherlands and Bangladesh form part of the Cricket World Cup Super League while the Test Series against India and Bangladesh form part of the World Test Championship which will provide greater context to our home international fixtures.'' PTI ATK PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021