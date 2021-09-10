Left Menu

Durand Cup: Army Green register 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC

In a Group B game on Friday played at the Mohun Bagan ground, Army Green football team defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to earn three valuable points and keep their hopes alive in the Durand Cup.

In a Group B game on Friday played at the Mohun Bagan ground, Army Green football team defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to earn three valuable points and keep their hopes alive in the Durand Cup. This was the second match for both the teams. While the team from ISL had won their inaugural match, it was a do-or-die game for Army Green and they played just like that.

The Army Green side started all pumped up and created the first real chance, very early in the first half. Dip Majumdar had a scoring opportunity inside the box, which he failed to convert. Jamshedpur FC too had their chances but it was clearly the regimental side, who were making their presence felt. Army Green created a lot of opportunities but failed to convert any of those till close to half-time. It was only in the 43rd minute when a beautiful cross by Dip was well received by Deepak Singh who made no mistake and put it into the net to score the first goal and take his side 1-0 up at half-time.

Only a few minutes post half-time, Army Green doubled their advantage when a perfect cross was flicked on by Dip to Deepak Singh in the box, who scored his second of the match. Sochin Chhetri scored the third goal of the match to seal the deal for Army Green. Jitendra Singh scored one for Jamshedpur FC in the 61st minute via a penalty but it was already too late for the ISL side who would want to regroup and come back stronger in the next match. (ANI)

