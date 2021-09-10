Left Menu

Soccer-South America comes out against idea of biennial World Cup

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) criticised the idea of a biennial World Cup on Friday, saying such plans were “highly unviable” and would put a “practically impossible burden” on football’s international calendar. “There is no sporting justification to cut the time period between World Cups.” Its position against the moves come a day after European soccer's governing body UEFA also rejected the idea.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:00 IST
Soccer-South America comes out against idea of biennial World Cup

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) criticised the idea of a biennial World Cup on Friday, saying such plans were “highly unviable” and would put a “practically impossible burden” on football’s international calendar. Its stance comes as world soccer’s governing body FIFA undertakes a feasibility study into the match calendar.

The review, led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, has proposed the World Cup every two years, alternating with continental tournaments such as the European Championship. “Under the current conditions, it is already complicated to reconcile times, schedules, logistics, and the adequate preparation of teams and commitments,” CONMEBOL said in a statement.

“The situation would be extremely difficult with the proposed change. It could even put the quality of other tournaments at risk, both club and international. “There is no sporting justification to cut the time period between World Cups.”

Its position against the moves come a day after European soccer's governing body UEFA also rejected the idea. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned that European nations could boycott a biennial World Cup competition.

Former players such as Ronaldo and Peter Schmeichel have backed the idea but current players and coaches – Juergen Klopp and Gareth Bale among them - were not as enthusiastic. The World Leagues Forum, which represents the main domestic club competitions, has also opposed the proposals.

CONMEBOL said a biennial World Cup could lead to a distortion of the tournament, “lowering its quality and undermining its exclusive character.” South American sides Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay have won nine of the 21 World Cups on offer, although none since 2002 when Brazil won a record fifth title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021