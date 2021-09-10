Left Menu

Tennis-Ram and Salisbury pick up U.S. Open men's doubles title

Ram and Salisbury struggled with their serve in the opening set, with a collective four double faults as they got in slightly more than half of their first serves, as Murray and Soares took advantage with only one unforced error. However, they improved virtually every aspect of their game as the contest wore on, winning all but two first-serve points in the second set after immediately breaking Murray’s serve.

American Rajeev Ram and Briton Joe Salisbury overcame a slow start to beat Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the U.S. Open men's doubles final on Friday. Ram and Salisbury struggled with their serve in the opening set, with a collective four double faults as they got in slightly more than half of their first serves, as Murray and Soares took advantage with only one unforced error.

However, they improved virtually every aspect of their game as the contest wore on, winning all but two first-serve points in the second set after immediately breaking Murray's serve. Murray and Soares, who triumphed at Flushing Meadows and the Australian Open in 2016, saved three break points in the opening game of the third set before Ram and Salisbury converted at the fourth attempt before breaking again in the seventh game.

The 2020 Australian Open champions fired down five aces and 22 winners in the third set as they wrapped up the victory.

