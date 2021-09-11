Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis - From royalty to PMs, all eyes on Raducanu v Fernandez at U.S. Open final

Win or lose in Saturday's U.S. Open final, teen sensations Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have already cemented their star power after announcing themselves on the big stage at Flushing Meadows. The two unseeded players were virtually unknown quantities this year but Fernandez -- who turned 19 this week -- beat three top-five seeds along the way while Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach the final of a tennis Grand Slam.

Soccer - Roma to auction special edition shirts in aid of Afghan refugees

AS Roma players will wear special edition shirts during their Serie A match against Sassuolo on Sunday to show support for the people of Afghanistan, which will then be auctioned off to raise money for refugees. The shirts will feature the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on the sleeve, a UN Agency focused on aiding and protecting refugees.

Rallying - Toyota's Rovanpera leads in Greece after day one

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera led after the first day of Greece's Acropolis Rally on Friday with championship-leading team mate Sebastien Ogier third. Hyundai's Estonian Ott Tanek was second, 3.7 seconds behind the Finn, with Frenchman Ogier two tenths further behind in a close battle between the three drivers over the day's five rock-strewn gravel stages.

Soccer - Napoli in optimal condition against depleted Juventus - Spalletti

Napoli are looking forward to facing Juventus on Saturday, coach Luciano Spalletti said, with his side in near-top condition and their opponents missing several key players involved in international games. Juve's hopes of getting a result in one of their trickiest away games of the season was complicated by problems caused by the international break.

Tennis-Ram and Salisbury pick up U.S. Open men's doubles title

American Rajeev Ram and Briton Joe Salisbury overcame a slow start to beat Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the U.S. Open men’s doubles final on Friday. Ram and Salisbury struggled with their serve in the opening set, with a collective four double faults as they got in slightly more than half of their first serves, as Murray and Soares took advantage with only one unforced error.

Soccer - FIFA backs down on threat to fine Premier League clubs who play South American players

FIFA will allow Premier League players from Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay to compete this weekend after those countries agreed to waive a five-day travel restriction period, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City were among clubs who did not release Brazilian players for the current international break due to them having to travel to COVID-19 "red list" countries.

Tennis-Medvedev powers his way through to U.S. Open final

Daniil Medvedev dominated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-5 6-2 on Friday, reaching the U.S. Open final courtesy of a dozen aces in just a little over two hours. The 2019 runner-up looked rock-solid at the start, firing off seven aces and never facing a break point in the first set, where he had just five unforced errors and broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in straight points in the seventh game.

Amazon in talks to acquire rights of NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' package - CNBC

Amazon.com Inc is in talks to acquire the rights of the National Football League's (NFL) "Sunday Ticket" package and is seen as the frontrunner by others involved in talks with the league, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The NFL is expected to ask between $2 billion and $2.5 billion per year for the package and wants to wrap up discussions before the season ends in February, the report https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/10/amazon-likely-front-runner-for-multi-year-nfl-sunday-ticket-deal-sources.html said on Friday.

Brazil's Pele conscious, recovering satisfactorily after operation

Former Brazilian soccer great Pele remains in an intensive care unit and is recovering satisfactorily almost a week after surgery to remove a tumor from his colon, his doctors said on Friday. Pele "is conscious, conversing actively and is maintaining normal vital signs," a statement from the Alberto Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said.

Golf - Aphibarnat leads at Wentworth, Rose, Lowry and Wiesberger boost Ryder Cup hopes

Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat maintained his lead at the BMW PGA Championship with another impressive round at Wentworth as the battle for last-ditch automatic qualification for the European Ryder Cup team intensified on Friday. Aphibarnrat followed his eight-under 64 on Thursday with a 68 to reach 12 under at the halfway point of the European PGA's flagship event which has also become the last chance for players to get into Padraig Harrington's 12-man team.

