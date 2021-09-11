Left Menu

Shubhankar’s steady 69 sees him rise to 25th, makes cut easily

PTI | Wentworth | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:59 IST
Shubhankar Sharma Image Credit: Twitter (@Shubhankar Sharma)
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma played a steady round of 3-under 69 to ensure weekend action at the BMW PGA Championship here.

Sharma, who shot 70 in the first round, is now 5-under 139 and Tied-25th, a rise of 26 places from his opening round Tied-51.

Sharma, fighting to get into top-60 and qualify for the season-ending Race to Dubai World Tour Championships later in the year, is currently 104th. A good result should take him into top-90 and give him a chance to improve in further events.

Sharma had birdies on first, fourth, 12th, and 13th while he bogeyed seventh for the second day running.

Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who recently regained his PGA Tour card, moved into the outright lead.

The three-time European Tour winner from Thailand had shared the first-round lead after an opening 64 and followed that up with a solid 68 to move to a 12 under the total, one stroke clear of Englishman Laurie Canter, who carded a 66, and Francesco Laporta, who came in with a 65 in the final group of the day.

Adam Scott of Australia was in fourth place at ten under after a 69, while Justin Rose was one of three players in a share of fifth place at nine-under. The Englishman is chasing a victory that would guarantee his place in Pádraig Harrington's European team for the Ryder Cup in two weeks' time.

Shane Lowry and Bernd Wiesberger both improved on their opening round performances with impressive second rounds as they each target a Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits.

Irishman Lowry, who requires a strong result to secure his Ryder Cup place, carded a six-under 66 on Wentworth Club's famous West Course to move to 8-under, while Wiesberger signed for a 5-under 67 for a six-under total.

