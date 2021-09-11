IPL 2021: Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha head to Dubai from Manchester

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha left for Dubai from Manchester on Saturday to join their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. They will now undergo six days of quarantine and then will link up with the players in their respective bubbles. Saha and Shami tested negative for COVID-19 before departure from Manchester.

"Here I come, Dubai! @SunRisers #UAE #Dubai," Saha tweeted on Saturday. "Finally wait is over super excited for IPL Off to Dubai #teamindia #mshami11 #dubai #india #ipl #instagram," Shami tweeted.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians flew in skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families on a charter flight from Manchester to Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning. Chennai Super Kings players are also expected to land in Dubai on Saturday. "Now that the Test match is off, we are looking to get the CSK boys into Dubai tomorrow," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is also arranging a charter flight to get Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj into Dubai on Sunday morning, ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They will undergo a 6-day quarantine period before joining the team bubble. On Friday, the 5th Test match between England and India was cancelled in Manchester. The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game.

The 14th season of the IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)