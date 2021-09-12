The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-IND-ECB-ICC ECB has written to ICC on outcome of cancelled fifth Test against India: spokesperson London, Sep 12 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially written to the ICC to decide the fate of the cancelled fifth Test against India at Old Trafford, indicating that the two boards are far from reaching a settlement.SPO-OCA-RANDHIR SPO-PARA-PM-INTERACTION I get motivation, inspiration from you all: PM to para athletes New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Moving swiftly from one table to another, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognised, exhorted, lauded and patted the para athletes for their incredible performance in the Tokyo Paralympics, telling them that he felt motivated and inspired watching them compete.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-IND India selectors must prioritise fitting in Ashwin by tweaking middle order: Ian Chappell New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The legendary Ian Chappell feels the Indian selectors must prioritise finding a way to ''tweak'' the team's middle order to accommodate the proven R Ashwin in the playing XI.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DHAWAN Iyer's return will strengthen team, need to start on a high note: Dhawan Dubai, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday said the return of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer will strengthen the team further as it looks to resume its IPL campaign on a high note.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-MANAN RR's Manan looking to use lessons learnt from 1st leg for improved show in UAE Dubai, Sep 12 (PTI) Disappointed to have not capitalised on the opportunities in the first leg of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals batsman Manan Vohra aims to use all the learnings to put up an improved show when the T20 league resumes on September 19.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma closes with four birdies in a row, rises to 12th at Wentworth Wentworth (UK), Sep 12 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma closed with four successive birdies for a round of 4-under 68 that saw him rise to T-12 and set him for a fine finish at the BMW PGA Championship.

SPO-CRI-WC-SHAKIB Shakib and Mustafiz plan to provide feedback from IPL to their national team for T20 WC Dhaka, Sep 12 (PTI) Bangladesh's No 1 cricketer Shakib Al Hasan believes his presence in an IPL dressing room along with pace bowling colleague Mustafizur Rahaman will help them give a feedback on players, who turn rivals during the T20 World Cup starting October 17 in Oman and UAE.

SPO-NEERAJ-FELICITATION Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and other Tokyo Games participants felicitated by JSW Sports Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Sep 12 (PTI) Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among a host of Tokyo Games participants who were felicitated by sports NGO, JSW Sports here. SPO-FOOT-DURAND Gokulam Kerala held to 2-2 draw by Army Red in Durand Cup Kalyani, Sep 12 (PTI) Defending champions Gokulam Kerala were held to a 2-2 draw by Army Red in their opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-ANDERSON Gutted for fans that series didn't get finish deserved: Anderson Manchester, Sep 12 (PTI) England pacer James Anderson is ''gutted'' that the fifth Test against India at his home ground, Old Trafford was cancelled, bringing a premature end to the exciting series, which he said deserved a better finish.

SPO-CRI-AFGHAN-PAINE Refrain from delivering aggressive statements: Asghar Afghan to Paine Kabul, Sep 12 (PTI) Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has slammed Australia Test skipper Tim Paine for his comments that the war-torn country looks impossible to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup, asking him not to ''deliver aggressive statements without knowing the circumstances''.

