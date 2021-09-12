Left Menu

Soccer-Nice move fourth in Ligue 1 with win at Nantes

Lens are in fifth place, after they won 3-2 at Bordeaux on Sunday thanks to a last-gasp penalty by Florian Sotoca. Sotoca converted in the sixth minute of stoppage time after it had looked as though Jean Onana's 88th-minute effort for the hosts had earned the bottom club a point having been 2-0 down.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 23:13 IST
Soccer-Nice move fourth in Ligue 1 with win at Nantes
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Late goals by Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri earned Nice a 2-0 victory at Nantes to move into fourth place in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Dolberg broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when he chested home a cross by Melvin Bard from close range. Gouiri then fired home right-footed from the centre of the penalty area to seal the points.

It continued Nice's impressive start to the season and lifted them to nine points from four games played, having had a point docked for crowd trouble in the game against Marseille last month. Lens are in fifth place, after they won 3-2 at Bordeaux on Sunday thanks to a last-gasp penalty by Florian Sotoca.

Sotoca converted in the sixth minute of stoppage time after it had looked as though Jean Onana's 88th-minute effort for the hosts had earned the bottom club a point having been 2-0 down. Montpellier are eighth after their 2-0 win at home to struggling St Etienne while Reims moved into ninth place thanks to their 2-0 win at Rennes.

Troyes moved off the bottom of the table with their first win of the campaign -- a 2-0 victory at Metz. Paris St Germain beat Clermont 4-0 on Saturday to claim their fifth win from five this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021