Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 00:14 IST
Golf-Garcia, Lowry and Poulter made captain's picks for Europe's Ryder Cup team

Spaniard Sergio Garcia, Irishman Shane Lowry and Britain's Ian Poulter made up the three captain's picks named to the European Ryder Cup team by Padraig Harrington on Sunday. Harrington announced his picks after Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood secured the final four qualifying spots to the 12-man team that were up for grabs at the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship on Sunday.

Spaniard Jon Rahm, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, England's Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood and first-time participant Viktor Hovland of Norway had already secured their spots on the team. Europe, looking to hold onto the trophy they recaptured in 2018, will face the United States in the Sept. 24-26 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the U.S. and Europe, was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe enjoyed a seven-point triumph at Le Golf National in Paris three years ago.

