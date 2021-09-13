Left Menu

US Open: Daniil Medvedev calls World No. 1 Djokovic 'greatest player' in history

US Open 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev said the victory over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the tournament finals has given him the confidence for future events.

ANI | New York | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:31 IST
US Open: Daniil Medvedev calls World No. 1 Djokovic 'greatest player' in history
Daniil Medvedev (Photo: Twitter/US Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Open 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev said the victory over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the tournament finals has given him the confidence for future events. Medvedev scripted history as he won his first major title with an outstanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Djokovic on Sunday (local time) in the US Open.

Medvedev also stopped the Serbian star from achieving a historical milestone of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in one season. The 25-year-old Russian said the win over Djokovic has become sweeter as it stopped the World No. 1 from scripting a huge feat.

"It definitely makes it sweeter. For the confidence and for my future career, knowing that I beat somebody who was 27-0 in a year in Grand Slams, I lost to him in Australia, he was going for huge history, and knowing that I managed to stop him it definitely makes it sweeter and brings me confidence for what is to come," the US Open website quoted Medvedev as saying. Medvedev won all fifteen of his first-serve points in the opening set and rifled eight aces, never facing a break point.

Medvedev, the No. 2 seed delivered a performance for the ages, as he clinched every opportunity to notch a stirring 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win en route to his maiden Grand Slam title. "I never said this to anybody, but I'll say it right now. For me, you are the greatest player in history," Medvedev told Djokovic during the post-match trophy ceremony.

Medvedev has now become the third Russian man to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the second to claim the US Open title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021