Lizelle Lee, Shabnim Ismail guide SA to unassailable 3-0 lead against WI

South Africa Women defeated West Indies Women by eight wickets in the third ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. South Africa's batter Lizelle Lee continued her fine run of form with an unbeaten 78 that ensured South Africa cruised to the target of 158 set by West Indies with 80 balls to spare in Monday's match.

South Africa made light work of the chase, mainly through an opening stand of 122 between Lee and Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a 68-ball 53, her second successive fifty in this series. Qiana Joseph picked two wickets to finish with figures of 7.4-2-24-2. Earlier, South Africa's bowlers continued to maintain their stranglehold on West Indies' batters. South Africa dominated from the outset by reducing West Indies to 9 for 2 in the sixth over. Deandra Dottin top-scored with a patient 71 off 123 balls. She put on a 77-run partnership for the third wicket with wicketkeeper Rashada Williams (37 off 79 balls). But Dottin and Williams were the only West Indies batters to score in double digits.

Shabnim Ismail led the bowling effort with figures of 3 for 31 in her 10 overs while Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus chipped in with two wickets apiece to restrict West Indies to 157. The remaining two ODIs will be played at same venue on September 16 and September 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Brief Scores: West Indies 157 (Dottin 71, Williams 37; Ismail 3/31); South Africa 158 for 2 (Lee 78*, Wolvaardt 53). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)