Motorcycling-Michelin to remain MotoGP's sole tyre supplier until 2026
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:37 IST
Michelin will remain MotoGP's sole tyre supplier until at least 2026, both parties announced on Wednesday
The French company took over from Japanese rival Bridgestone as the premier category's sole supplier in 2016.
MotoGP said in a statement that Michelin would also be title sponsor of a grand prix every season.
