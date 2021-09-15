Left Menu

Motorcycling-Michelin to remain MotoGP's sole tyre supplier until 2026

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr/ Box Repsol

Michelin will remain MotoGP's sole tyre supplier until at least 2026, both parties announced on Wednesday

The French company took over from Japanese rival Bridgestone as the premier category's sole supplier in 2016.

MotoGP said in a statement that Michelin would also be title sponsor of a grand prix every season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

