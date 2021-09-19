Left Menu

Golf-Swede Broberg hangs on to win KLM Open

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 21:22 IST
Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg held on for a three-shot victory at the KLM Open on Sunday after shooting a level-par 72 in the final round at the Bernardus Golf Course in Cromvoirt, Netherlands. Broberg's victory had looked like a formality after he began the day eight shots clear of the field but the 35-year-old struggled for rhythm, making bogeys on the third, 12th and the 14th holes to finish 23-under for the tournament.

Matthias Schmid, who shot five birdies on the front nine, looked set to catch Broberg but a double bogey on the par-three 13th cost the German dear as he ended with a six-under 66 to finish second. Spain's Alejandro Canizares, who made eight birdies on the final day but was undone by a double bogey on the 18th, was third at 18-under.

