Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

Virat Kohli on Sunday announced that he will step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the completion of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:48 IST

RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Image: RCB). Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli on Sunday announced that he will step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the completion of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be part of the RCB squad.

"It has been a great and inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise," he said in an official statement. "The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket."

Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB said, "Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers, and has been atrue asset to RCB. His impeccable work ethics and leadership skills has been phenomenal. Werespect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to theRCB leadership group. He has left an indelible mark on the franchise and will continue to be a senior member of the team." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

