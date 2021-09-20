Left Menu

Climbing-Global group apologises to Austrian climber for 'objectification' in broadcast

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) condemned the "objectification of the human body" and issued an apology to Austria's Johanna Farber for images broadcast during the World Championships in Moscow last week.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 08:27 IST
Climbing-Global group apologises to Austrian climber for 'objectification' in broadcast

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) condemned the "objectification of the human body" and issued an apology to Austria's Johanna Farber for images broadcast during the World Championships in Moscow last week. Multiple media reports cited criticism of the event's broadcaster for showing a close-up replay of Farber, which they called inappropriate, while she was competing in the women's boulder semi-finals.

"The IFSC would like to deeply apologise to Johanna Farber, Austria Climbing, all the athletes and the entire sport climbing community for the images that were broadcast... during the women's boulder semi-final," IFSC said in a statement https://www.ifsc-climbing.org/index.php/news/620-ifsc-official-statement-3. "The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes."

The IFSC's host broadcaster had apologised https://twitter.com/ifsclimbing/status/1408786123778891777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1408786123778891777%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.insidethegames.biz%2Farticles%2F1109492%2Fifsc-world-cup-innsbruck-garnbret to Farber during the World Cup in Innsbruck in June for a similar issue, saying that they would strive to represent women's sports better. IFSC President Marco Scolaris said after the latest incident in Moscow: "How many times will things have to be done wrong, before we learn how to do them right?"

Climbing made its Olympic debut in the Tokyo Games earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021