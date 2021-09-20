Sports News Roundup: Lamar Jackson rallies Ravens past Chiefs; Nationals C Alex Avila announces retirement and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Lamar Jackson rallies Ravens past Chiefs

Odafe Oweh recovered a fumble with 1:20 remaining Sunday, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to stop the last possession by Kansas City and beat the Chiefs 36-35 at Baltimore. The fumble by the Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire enabled Lamar Jackson to ice the upset with a fourth-down keeper, moving the chains and letting Baltimore run out the clock. Although the Ravens played short-handed with 16 players already on injured reserve, Jackson willed his first victory in four matchups against Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs.

Nationals C Alex Avila announces retirement

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila said Sunday that he is retiring after the season. The 34-year-old Avila is completing his 13th major league campaign. The Nationals are his sixth team.

Climbing-Global group apologises to Austrian climber for 'objectification' in broadcast

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) condemned the "objectification of the human body" and issued an apology to Austria's Johanna Farber for images broadcast during the World Championships in Moscow last week. Multiple media reports cited criticism of the event's broadcaster for showing a close-up replay of Farber, which they called inappropriate, while she was competing in the women's boulder semi-finals.

Cycling - Van Dijk beats Olympic medallists to win time trial title

Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands won the women's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Bruges on Monday, beating Tokyo Olympic medallists Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and compatriot Annemiek Van Vleuten to claim the title. Van Dijk, world time trial champion in 2013, set a time of 36:05.28 on the 30.3km flat course from Knokke-Heist on the North Sea coast to the centre of Bruges to claim her second rainbow jersey.

Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel says Pulisic doubtful for Villa clash

Chelsea's American forward Christian Pulisic is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained on international duty this month and Wednesday's League Cup game against Aston Villa will likely come too soon for him, manager Thomas Tuchel said. The 23-year-old picked up the problem in the United States' 4-1 win over Honduras and missed Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League win over Zenit St Petersburg and Sunday's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Golf-American DeChambeau wants to end dispute with Koepka, says coach

American Bryson DeChambeau wants to end to his long-running feud with four-time major winner and U.S. team mate Brooks Koepka, his coach Mike Schy said. DeChambeau has been involved in public rows with Koepka for more than a year, with U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker having to step in last month to broker peace https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/truce-called-between-bryson-dechambeau-brooks-koepka-ahead-ryder-cup-2021-08-25 between them.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win in San Marino

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's advantage to two-tenths of a second.

MLB roundup: Cardinals edge Padres for 8th straight win

Edmundo Sosa, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson each drove in two runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting San Diego Padres 8-7 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Tyler O'Neill scored three runs and drove in another for the Cardinals, who extended their winning streak to eight games.

Soccer-Icardi strikes late to give PSG win over Lyon on Messi's home debut

A late Mauro Icardi strike earned Paris St Germain a last-gasp 2-1 home victory against Olympique Lyonnais with Lionel Messi making limited impact on his Parc des Princes debut on Sunday. Icardi headed home from Kylian Mbappe's cross four minutes into stoppage time after Neymar had levelled with a penalty following Lucas Paqueta's second-half opener as leaders PSG maintained their perfect record with 18 points.

Loaded U.S. face tough Ryder Cup test against battle-hardened Europe

Home advantage for a largely inexperienced U.S. team versus European passion will be one of the compelling storylines in this week's Ryder Cup between two star-studded teams at Whistling Straits. The Americans will have six Ryder Cup rookies on their 12-man team who will strive to reclaim the trophy against a close-knit and battle-tested European side that have mostly dominated the biennial match play competition over the last four decades.

