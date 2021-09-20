IPL 2021: RCB to auction blue jersey, proceeds will go to Covid warriors, says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Monday informed that the team will auction 'blue jersey' which they donned in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The team decided to wear blue jersey as a tribute to the frontline warriors who have spent the majority of the last 18 months in PPE kits. The RCB skipper also added that all proceedings will go to the COVID warriors.

Kohli who won the toss against KKR said: "We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, the grass will hold it together, will slow down as the game progresses." "This one's special, we promised back in May that we'll play for the Covid warriors, here it is - we'll auction this uniform and the proceeds will go to them. Two debutants for us - KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasranga," he added.

The clash between RCB and KKR was also Virat Kohli's 200th IPL match for the team. Earlier, RCB also had announced that for every boundary that the players hit and for every wicket they take against KKR in their IPL encounter, their title sponsors will be donating to help frontline warriors. (ANI)

