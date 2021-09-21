Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's Telles to make injury return in League Cup, says Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has returned to training and will be in the squad to face West Ham United in the League Cup on Wednesday, while 19-year-old forward Anthony Elanga will also be involved, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:49 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Telles to make injury return in League Cup, says Solskjaer
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has returned to training and will be in the squad to face West Ham United in the League Cup on Wednesday, while 19-year-old forward Anthony Elanga will also be involved, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Telles, 28, has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury during pre-season training in July. The Brazilian left back was second choice to Luke Shaw last season and made 24 appearances across all competitions.

"Anthony was terrific in pre-season -- his attitude, his enthusiasm, his directness. I love to see players like this," Solskjaer told the club's website ahead of Wednesday's game at Old Trafford. "He was disappointed not to travel down to West Ham (on Sunday) but he scored for the Under-23s and now he's ready. He'll be involved in the squad... Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well.

"We lost nobody on Sunday so it's the same squad or same pool of players to choose from. We know it's early on in the season and some players need minutes to get their proper fitness up so I will make a few changes." Solskjaer added Jesse Lingard would start after the midfielder secured all three points with a late winner in Sunday's dramatic 2-1 Premier League victory at West Ham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021