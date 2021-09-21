FACTBOX-Golf-Player-by-player guide to the European Ryder Cup team
A look at the players competing for Team Europe in the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26. CAPTAIN: Padraig Harrington
VICE-CAPTAINS: Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson JON RAHM (Qualifier)
Nationality: Spain Age: 26
World ranking: 1 Ryder Cup appearances: 2018
Ryder Cup record (wins-losses-halves): 1-2-0 Fourballs: 0-2-0
Foursomes: 0-0-0 Singles: 1-0-0
Career victories: 13 Major wins: U.S. Open (2021)
VIKTOR HOVLAND (Qualifier) Nationality: Norway
Age: 24 World ranking: 14
Ryder Cup appearances: Debut Career victories: 3
Major wins: None RORY MCILROY (Qualifier)
Nationality: Northern Ireland Age: 32
World ranking: 15 Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018
Ryder Cup record: 11-9-4 Fourballs: 4-3-2
Foursomes: 5-4-1 Singles: 2-2-1
Career victories: 28 Major wins: U.S. Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), British Open (2014)
TYRRELL HATTON (Qualifier) Nationality: England
Age: 29 World ranking: 19
Ryder Cup appearances: 2018 Ryder Cup record: 1-2-0
Fourballs: 1-1-0 Foursomes: 0-0-0
Singles: 0-1-0 Career victories: 8
Major wins: None PAUL CASEY (Qualifier)
Nationality: England Age: 44
World ranking: 24 Ryder Cup appearances: 2004, 2006, 2008, 2018
Ryder Cup record: 4-3-5 Fourballs: 2-1-3
Foursomes: 1-1-0 Singles: 1-1-2
Career victories: 20 Major wins: None
MATT FITZPATRICK (Qualifier) Nationality: England
Age: 27 World ranking: 27
Ryder Cup appearances: 2016 Ryder Cup record: 0-2-0
Fourballs: 0-0-0 Foursomes: 0-1-0
Singles: 0-1-0 Career victories: 6
Major wins: None LEE WESTWOOD (Qualifier)
Nationality: England Age: 48
World ranking: 35 Ryder Cup appearances: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016
Ryder Cup record: 20-18-6 Fourballs: 8-6-2
Foursomes: 9-5-4 Singles: 3-7-0
Career victories: 44 Major wins: None
TOMMY FLEETWOOD (Qualifier) Nationality: England
Age: 30 World ranking: 37
Ryder Cup appearances: 2018 Ryder Cup record: 4-1-0
Fourballs: 2-0-0 Foursomes: 2-0-0
Singles: 0-1-0 Career victories: 8
Major wins: None BERND WIESBERGER (Qualifier)
Nationality: Austria Age: 35
World ranking: 63 Ryder Cup appearances: Debut
Career victories: 10 Major wins: None
SHANE LOWRY (Captain's pick) Nationality: Ireland
Age: 34 World ranking: 42
Ryder Cup appearances: Debut Career victories: 5
Major wins: British Open (2019) SERGIO GARCIA (Captain's pick)
Nationality: Spain Age: 41
World ranking: 43 Ryder Cup appearances: 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018
Ryder Cup record: 22-12-7 Fourballs: 8-4-3
Foursomes: 10-4-3 Singles: 4-4-1
Career victories: 35 Major wins: Masters (2017)
IAN POULTER (Captain's pick) Nationality: England
Age: 45 World ranking: 50
Ryder Cup appearances: 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 Ryder Cup record: 14-6-2
Fourballs: 4-4-1 Foursomes: 5-2-0
Singles: 5-0-1 Career victories: 17
Major wins: None (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)
