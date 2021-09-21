FACTBOX-Golf-Player-by-player guide to the European Ryder Cup team

A look at the players competing for Team Europe in the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26. CAPTAIN: Padraig Harrington

VICE-CAPTAINS: Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson JON RAHM (Qualifier)

Nationality: Spain Age: 26

World ranking: 1 Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record (wins-losses-halves): 1-2-0 Fourballs: 0-2-0

Foursomes: 0-0-0 Singles: 1-0-0

Career victories: 13 Major wins: U.S. Open (2021)

VIKTOR HOVLAND (Qualifier) Nationality: Norway

Age: 24 World ranking: 14

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut Career victories: 3

Major wins: None RORY MCILROY (Qualifier)

Nationality: Northern Ireland Age: 32

World ranking: 15 Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 11-9-4 Fourballs: 4-3-2

Foursomes: 5-4-1 Singles: 2-2-1

Career victories: 28 Major wins: U.S. Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), British Open (2014)

TYRRELL HATTON (Qualifier) Nationality: England

Age: 29 World ranking: 19

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018 Ryder Cup record: 1-2-0

Fourballs: 1-1-0 Foursomes: 0-0-0

Singles: 0-1-0 Career victories: 8

Major wins: None PAUL CASEY (Qualifier)

Nationality: England Age: 44

World ranking: 24 Ryder Cup appearances: 2004, 2006, 2008, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 4-3-5 Fourballs: 2-1-3

Foursomes: 1-1-0 Singles: 1-1-2

Career victories: 20 Major wins: None

MATT FITZPATRICK (Qualifier) Nationality: England

Age: 27 World ranking: 27

Ryder Cup appearances: 2016 Ryder Cup record: 0-2-0

Fourballs: 0-0-0 Foursomes: 0-1-0

Singles: 0-1-0 Career victories: 6

Major wins: None LEE WESTWOOD (Qualifier)

Nationality: England Age: 48

World ranking: 35 Ryder Cup appearances: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016

Ryder Cup record: 20-18-6 Fourballs: 8-6-2

Foursomes: 9-5-4 Singles: 3-7-0

Career victories: 44 Major wins: None

TOMMY FLEETWOOD (Qualifier) Nationality: England

Age: 30 World ranking: 37

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018 Ryder Cup record: 4-1-0

Fourballs: 2-0-0 Foursomes: 2-0-0

Singles: 0-1-0 Career victories: 8

Major wins: None BERND WIESBERGER (Qualifier)

Nationality: Austria Age: 35

World ranking: 63 Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 10 Major wins: None

SHANE LOWRY (Captain's pick) Nationality: Ireland

Age: 34 World ranking: 42

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut Career victories: 5

Major wins: British Open (2019) SERGIO GARCIA (Captain's pick)

Nationality: Spain Age: 41

World ranking: 43 Ryder Cup appearances: 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 22-12-7 Fourballs: 8-4-3

Foursomes: 10-4-3 Singles: 4-4-1

Career victories: 35 Major wins: Masters (2017)

IAN POULTER (Captain's pick) Nationality: England

Age: 45 World ranking: 50

Ryder Cup appearances: 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 Ryder Cup record: 14-6-2

Fourballs: 4-4-1 Foursomes: 5-2-0

Singles: 5-0-1 Career victories: 17

Major wins: None (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)