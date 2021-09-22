Felicitations continue for Paralympic medal winners

Some of India's Tokyo Paralympic medal winners, including javelin throw gold-winner Sumit Antil, were on Wednesday felicitated by their sponsor as part of the company's CSR initiative. Antil, discus throw silver-medallist Yogesh Kathuniya and javelin throw bronze-winner Sundar Singh Gurjar were among the 10 para athletes sponsored by Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, in partnership with Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation, under its 'Radiant in Quest of Gold initiative.

''The company is really proud of these para-athletes who brought home victory from the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and is giving its high-end premium 5-Star room air conditioners and monetary gift to these winners as a token of appreciation,'' stated a press release.

Altogether, the 10 para-athletes sponsored under this campaign secured a total of 19 medals in the last three years for India at various international platforms like Asian Para Games, World Para Grand Prix, Tokyo Paralympics etc. Antil, who won a gold in the F64 men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics, said, ''It is time that people and even brands in India actively start participating in supporting and fuelling the popularity of para-games and para-athletes.

''Our Paralympics stars have ushered a new chapter of para sports fame and success in India at the Tokyo Paralympics.'' PTI SSC PM PM

