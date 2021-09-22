CWI 'fully supports' ICC ACU's efforts to rid sport of corruption

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday announced they have been made aware of the charges which have been laid by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit involving former West Indies player Marlon Samuels. Formal charges have been laid with breaching four counts of the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code for participants of the T10 League in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

"While CWI has yet to receive detailed information relating to this ICC investigation, CWI remains firm in denouncing any such activities within the sport, and fully supports the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts to rid the sport of all corruption," CWI in an official statement said. "While this ongoing investigation continues, CWI will not make any further comment in respect of these charges," the statement added.

Earlier, ICC informed that Samuels has been charged with the following offences under the Code: A breach of Article 2.4.2 -- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

A breach of Article 2.4.3 -- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more. Breaches of Article 2.4.6 -- Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

Breaches of Article 2.4.7 -- Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation. (ANI)

