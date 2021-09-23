Swimming-Ledecky to serve as volunteer swim coach at University of Florida

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky has decided to serve as a volunteer swim coach at the University of Florida where she will also train for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the school said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old American will train with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty, who was an assistant for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics where she won gold medals in both the 800 metres and 1,500 metres freestyle.

Ledecky completed her degree at Stanford University this year and, after swimming in her third Olympic Games, wanted to be closer to home and family while training for the next phase of her swimming career. "I'm excited to be a part of the University of Florida's world-class swimming and diving program and train for the 2024 Olympics with Coach Anthony Nesty, and the top-tier mid-distance and distance training group," Ledecky said in a news release.

"My years at Stanford, both academically and athletically, were nothing short of incredible and I'm looking forward to the opportunity and challenges that lie ahead in Gainesville." Ledecky is a 10-time Olympic medallist and 15-time world championship gold medallist. She has won more gold medals in individual events than any Team USA female athlete in any sport.

In Tokyo, Ledecky won the inaugural women's Olympic 1500m freestyle event and became the first American female swimmer to win an individual race (800m) in three straight Olympics.

