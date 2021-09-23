Left Menu

Soccer-Hakimi earns PSG last-gasp win at Metz

Achraf Hakimi struck deep in stoppage time to earn Paris St Germain a 2-1 victory at bottom side Metz on Wednesday and maintain their perfect Ligue 1 record this season. Metz have three points from seven games.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2021 02:35 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Achraf Hakimi struck deep in stoppage time to earn Paris St Germain a 2-1 victory at bottom side Metz on Wednesday and maintain their perfect Ligue 1 record this season. The Morocco full back scored after five minutes and added his second five minutes into added time to put PSG on 21 points from seven games, three days after the capital side beat Olympique Lyonnais by the same scoreline thanks to another winning goal in the dying seconds.

PSG lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who drew 0-0 at Angers and have a game in hand, by seven points. Metz have three points from seven games.

