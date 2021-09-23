Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Werner pleased to get off the mark

Chelsea striker Timo Werner said it was good to hear the fans sing his name again after he scored his first goal of the season in their shootout win over Aston Villa in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 08:51 IST
Chelsea striker Timo Werner said it was good to hear the fans sing his name again after he scored his first goal of the season in their shootout win over Aston Villa in the League Cup third round on Wednesday. The German forward, who lost his place in the lineup after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku in the summer, scored in the 54th minute before the visitors responded through Cameron Archer to send the game to a shootout, which Chelsea won 4-3 to set up a clash with Southampton.

"It's good to be back on the scoresheet and good to keep winning," Werner told Chelsea TV. "We needed to keep winning and get into the next round of the League Cup and we're happy with the game." Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who earlier said Werner can forge a strong partnership with Lukaku, was pleased with the German's efforts.

"We brought him into a situation where he can score, this is what we want and then it's on him to score," he said. "That's why he's here. It's the best feeling for a striker to score." Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

