Soccer - U.S. 777 partners acquires full ownership of Italy's Genoa soccer club

U.S investment firm 777 Partners said on Thursday it had acquired full ownership of Italy's oldest soccer club, Genoa, from businessman Enrico Preziosi. 777 Partners will purchase 99.9% of the club's capital, inject fresh funds and "will assume certain related liabilities,", it said in a statement, without giving financial details of the deal.

Preziosi, head of Italian toy manufacturer Giochi Preziosi, took over in 2003 when the club was in Serie B. It was promoted four years later and has stayed in Italy's top Serie A league ever since.

