IPL 2021: De Kock's 55-run knock help MI post 155/6 against KKR

Quinton de Kock's 55-run knock helped Mumbai Indians post 155/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:29 IST
Quinton de Kock in action against KKR (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Quinton de Kock's 55-run knock helped Mumbai Indians post 155/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians got off to a good start as opening batters Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put on 56 runs inside the first six overs. Rohit and de Kock eventually put on 78 runs for the opening wicket, and this stand was finally broken by Sunil Narine in the 10th over as he dismissed Rohit (33).

Suryakumar Yadav who came out to bat at number three failed to leave a mark as he scored just five runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by Prasidh Krishna. Two overs later, de Kock (55) was also dismissed and Mumbai Indians was reduced to 106/3 in the 15th over. Ishan Kishan (14) might have hit a long six off the bowling of Andre Russell, but he perished in the next over off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson. In the end, Kieron Pollard scored 21 runs from 15 balls to take Mumbai's score past the 150-run mark.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 155/6 (Quinton de Kock 55, Rohit Sharma 33; Lockie Ferguson 2-27) vs KKR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

