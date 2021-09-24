Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB to experiment with pre-tacked baseballs at Triple A

Major League Baseball will be experimenting with pre-tacked baseballs at a "handful" of Triple-A games over the final 1 ½ weeks of the minor league season. MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword told Baseball America on Thursday that select teams in the highest level of the minor leagues will play with balls that have a different substance applied to help with better grips. Baseballs currently get rubbed down with mud prior to games.

Golf-Koepka, DeChambeau feud simmers as Ryder Cup prepares to tee off

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are U.S. Ryder Cup team mates and that seemed to be the only common ground for the feuding Americans as they went through final preparations on Thursday to take on Europe at Whistling Straits. Normally if there is any bad blood at the biennial event, it is between the two sides and their fans, but this time the spotlight has been locked on the bickering U.S. team mates.

Olympics-USOPC will require COVID-19 vaccine for all US athletes at Beijing Games

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee on Wednesday said all U.S. athletes hoping to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "Effective Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee will require all USOPC staff, athletes and those utilizing USOPC facilities – including the training centers – to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote in a letter reviewed by Reuters.

DAZN outage during live Serie A soccer matches sparks anger in Italy

A technical outage occurred at sport global service DAZN in Italy on Thursday, sparking anger among customers unable to access the app and watch part of Serie A soccer games Sampdoria v Napoli and Torino v Lazio. DAZN, which secured the rights to screen all Serie A live soccer matches in Italy for the next three seasons for 2.5 billion euros, is under fire about its service across the country.

Golf-Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence

World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were chosen on Thursday to spearhead Europe's Ryder Cup defence with captain Padraig Harrington sending out the Spanish duo in the opening foursomes to face Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. In a clear indication Europe will try to grab the early momentum, Harrington turned to two of his big guns in U.S. Open champion Rahm and Garcia, the record Ryder Cup points scorer, to play world number six Thomas and a resurgent Spieth, who is once again showing the form that won him three major titles.

Sabres strip captain title from Jack Eichel

The Buffalo Sabres stripped Jack Eichel of his captaincy after he failed a physical following his arrival to camp on Wednesday. Eichel, 24, was named captain in 2018 but has been at odds with the team over treatment for a herniated disk in his neck suffered in March.

Golf-U.S. play Ryder Cup for country, Europe for something more

When the Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday the United States team members will be playing for their country and the Europeans will be playing for respect. There may be different motivations but there is a singular goal, lifting the little gold trophy on Sunday in a fading Wisconsin sunset.

Motor racing-Miami given May 8 date for debut F1 race

Miami has been given a May 8 date for the city's first Formula One race around the Hard Rock Stadium next year, organisers said on Thursday. "There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it," said Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel in a statement.

Golf-Rahm bids to sign off eventful year with Ryder Cup glory

World number one Jon Rahm wants to cap an "amazing" year with a Ryder Cup victory for Team Europe, who will face a hostile U.S. home crowd as they look to retain the trophy. The 26-year-old Spaniard won his first major at this year's U.S. Open but also contracted COVID-19 twice, forcing him to pull out of June's Memorial Tournament when he was leading the event, and the Tokyo Olympics.

MLB roundup: Rays wrap up playoff berth

Austin Meadows' three-run homer highlighted Tampa Bay's six-run third inning Wednesday afternoon, securing a playoff berth for the Rays in a 7-1 drubbing of the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Fla. After losing Tuesday despite being issued 11 walks and a hit batter, the Rays erupted by batting around against Toronto for the third time this season.

