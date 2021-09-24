Left Menu

Soccer-Messi ruled out of PSG game against Montpellier

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's match against Montpellier on Saturday as he has not fully recovered from a bone bruising injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's match against Montpellier on Saturday as he has not fully recovered from a bone bruising injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Messi suffered a knock on his left knee and an MRI scan earlier this week confirmed signs of a bone contusion. He missed PSG's 2-1 victory at Metz on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Argentine forward, who joined the French club from Barcelona on a two-year contract in August, will be assessed again on Sunday -- ahead of next week's Champions League home game against Manchester City. PSG added midfielder Marco Verratti will return to training on Sunday while defender Sergio Ramos, who has yet to make his club debut, continues to train individually as he recovers from a calf injury.

The club are top of the Ligue 1 standings with a perfect win record from seven games.

