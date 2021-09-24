Left Menu

Thiago likely to miss fixtures against Porto and City, reveals Klopp

Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp expects Thiago Alcantara to return to action after the forthcoming international break.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:22 IST
Thiago likely to miss fixtures against Porto and City, reveals Klopp
Thiago Alcantara (Photo: Twitter/Thiago Alcantara). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp expects Thiago Alcantara to return to action after the forthcoming international break. The midfielder sustained a calf issue during last weekend's Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Anfield and is set to miss Saturday's trip to Brentford. Klopp revealed Thiago is also likely to be ruled out of the subsequent fixtures with FC Porto and Manchester City.

The Liverpool boss said in his pre-match press conference, as per liverpoolfc.com: "It's not 100 per cent clear when Thiago will be back. It's a muscle in the calf issue, so after the international break probably -- I don't think there's anything earlier possible. We will have to see." Meanwhile, Liverpool is continuing to monitor the foot issue Naby Keita picked up in the first half of the Carabao Cup tie at Norwich City on Tuesday.

Like Thiago, the problem will keep the midfielder out of the Reds' next outing and potentially the Champions League tie in Portugal that follows. Klopp said: "[It's] nothing really serious, but it keeps him out of the next game for sure -- and maybe a little bit longer, we have to see." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
2
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021