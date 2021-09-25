Left Menu

RR restrict DC to 154/6 in IPL

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:33 IST
RR restrict DC to 154/6 in IPL
Delhi Capitals posted a modest 154 for six against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, Shreyas Iyer top-scored for DC with a 32-ball 43, while Shimron Hetmyer (28) and skipper Rishabh Pant (24) also got starts before giving away their wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman (2/22) and Chetan Sakariya (2/33) picked up two wickets apiece for RR.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 43, Shimron Hetmyer 28, Rishabh Pant 24; Mustafizur Rahman 2/22, Chetan Sakariya 2/33).

