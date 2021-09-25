RR restrict DC to 154/6 in IPL
Delhi Capitals posted a modest 154 for six against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.
Sent into bat, Shreyas Iyer top-scored for DC with a 32-ball 43, while Shimron Hetmyer (28) and skipper Rishabh Pant (24) also got starts before giving away their wickets.
Mustafizur Rahman (2/22) and Chetan Sakariya (2/33) picked up two wickets apiece for RR.
Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 43, Shimron Hetmyer 28, Rishabh Pant 24; Mustafizur Rahman 2/22, Chetan Sakariya 2/33).
