Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Punjab Kings to 125-7 in IPL

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 25-09-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:18 IST
For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top.
West Indies seamer Jason Holder snapped three wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Holder (3/19) was the pick of the bowlers, while fellow pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/20), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34), the spin duo of Rashid Khan (1/17) and Abdul Samad (1/9) also chipped in with one wicket each.

For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings: 125 for 7 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 27; Jason Holder 3/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

