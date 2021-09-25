PL: Late Hause header propels Aston Villa against Manchester United

Kortney Hause scored a late winner before Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage-time penalty as Aston Villa recorded a rare Premier League (PL) victory over Manchester United, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday. Man Utd were on top early on, but Villa missed two great chances to take the lead. Matt Targett blazed over from close range and Ollie Watkins shot too close to David De Gea.

Man Utd lost Luke Shaw to injury before going close twice just before half-time. Harry Maguire's header was saved well while Paul Pogba's header went narrowly wide. Maguire went off injured in the second half before Hause headed in Douglas Luiz's corner with two minutes remaining.

Hause then conceded a penalty in stoppage time, handling a cross. But Fernandes fired over the resulting spot-kick. A second Villa win over Man Utd in 46 Premier League matches lifts them to seventh with 10 points. Man Utd drop to fourth on 13 points after their first defeat of the season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)