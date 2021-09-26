Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Italy's Balsamo pips Vos to win road race world title

Elisa Balsamo's daring sprint earned the Italian the women's road race title at the cycling world championships ahead of triple gold medallist Marianne Vos on Saturday. Balsamo, 32, benefited from veteran Elisa Longo Borghini's selfless work in the final straight and started her effort far from the line to hold off Dutchwoman Vos, who won the title in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

Golf-McIlroy back in European lineup for Ryder Cup fourballs

With Europe's chances of a successful Ryder Cup title defence slipping away, captain Padraig Harrington recalled Rory McIlroy into his lineup for fourball matches on Saturday, again partnering the Northern Irishman with fiery Ian Poulter. Blown out 3-1 in the morning foursomes for the second consecutive day, the Europeans find themselves down 9-3 and in desperate need of some inspiration if they are to cut into the U.S. advantage.

Boxing-Usyk outclasses Joshua to claim world heavyweight titles

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk dethroned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his own backyard with a stunning display to earn a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The 34-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion put on a master class to silence the vast majority of the 67,000 fans who packed into the huge arena.

Soccer-Reality check for Chelsea, Liverpool go top after thriller at Brentford

Chelsea tasted defeat for the first time this season as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City earned a statement 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on a day that Manchester United were beaten by Aston Villa and Liverpool were held by Brentford. City ended a poor run against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea thanks to a Gabriel Jesus goal early in the second half.

MLB roundup: Cardinals tie team mark with 14th straight win

Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar drove in three runs apiece to lead visiting St. Louis past the Chicago Cubs 12-4 on Friday, completing a doubleheader sweep and giving the Cardinals their 14th consecutive victory. St. Louis matched the longest winning streak in franchise history, a mark set in 1935. Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty retired just one batter and allowed two runs in his comeback from shoulder soreness. Dakota Hudson (1-0) got the win, tossing 3 2/3 innings of two-run relief.

Soccer-Gueye's goal inspires PSG to Montpellier win

Paris St Germain put on a solid display in the opening half to maintain their perfect record in Ligue 1 with Idrissa Gueye's fine goal inspiring them to a 2-0 home win against Montpellier on Saturday. Senegal midfielder Gueye fired home from just outside the box at a packed Parc des Princes and substitute Julian Draxler wrapped it up late to put the capital side on 24 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who host RC Lens on Sunday and have two games in hand.

Giants send Anthony DeSclafani to mound against Rockies

A team in a pennant race needs to rely on players to come through in big moments. When it comes to playing Colorado, the San Francisco Giants can't ask more than what Anthony DeSclafani has done this season.

Soccer-Real frustrated at home by Villarreal

Real Madrid missed the chance to go five points clear at the top of LaLiga as they were held 0-0 by Villarreal at the Bernabeu on Saturday. The result means Carlo Ancelotti's side move onto 17 points, three above city rivals Atletico Madrid, who lost 1-0 away to Alaves earlier in the day.

Golf-United States tighten grip on Ryder Cup, lead Europe 9-3

The United States tightened their grip on the Ryder Cup with another dominant foursomes session to build a commanding 9-3 lead over Europe at chilly Whistling Straits on Saturday that left the holders facing an uphill battle. U.S. captain Steve Stricker, whose 12-man team began the day with a 6-2 cushion, did not tinker with his line-up and the trust paid off as the pairings who went 3-1 in Friday's alternate-shot encounters returned the same result.

Tennis-Tsitsipas takes shoe break in Laver Cup win over Kyrgios

Stefanos Tsitsipas did not leave the court but required some time to replace a worn out pair of shoes during a 6-3 6-4 win over Nick Kyrgios on Saturday in Boston to give Team Europe a 5-1 lead over Team World in the Laver Cup. Tsitsipas came under scrutiny at the U.S. Open for both the timing and length of his mid-match bathroom breaks that critics considered unfair gamesmanship but this time he was in control of the match and had a clear reason for the stoppage.