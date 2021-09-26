Soccer-Former France international Nasri hangs up his boots
Former France midfielder Samir Nasri announced on Sunday that he was officially retiring from professional football after a career that started in 2004.
Former France midfielder Samir Nasri announced on Sunday that he was officially retiring from professional football after a career that started in 2004. Nasri, 34, served an 18-month doping suspension from 2018, an episode that he said changed his way of seeing football.
"It was just an injection of vitamins because I was sick," the former Olympique de Marseille, Arsenal and Manchester City player, whose career effectively ended last year after a short stint at Anderlecht, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. He scored five goals for France and picked up 41 caps between 2007 and 2013.
