Cycling-France's Alaphilippe retains men's world title
Reuters | Leuven | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:13 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe of France won the men's road race at the cycling world championships on Sunday, a 268.3-km ride from Antwerp to Leuven.
Dutchman Dylan van Baarle took second place, and Denmark's Michael Valgren finished third.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement