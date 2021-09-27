Left Menu

Arsenal manager Arteta worried about extent of Xhaka's injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is worried about the extent of the injury suffered by Granit Xhaka during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:38 IST
Arsenal manager Arteta worried about extent of Xhaka's injury
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is worried about the extent of the injury suffered by Granit Xhaka during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur. The midfielder was caught by a falling Lucas Moura following a Thomas Partey tackle and then he had to be assisted off the field by medics.

"I'm pretty worried because it doesn't look very positive at the moment," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying. "That's the beauty of this game and the danger of this game as well. It was one of the nicest feelings that I had certainly in this stadium. It was a big occasion for us, a big game, to win it the way we did and to feel that connection. It made it really special," he added.

Arsenal returned to winning ways on Sunday as the Gunners defeated Spurs 3-1 to move to the 10th spot in the Premier League standings. On the other hand, Tottenham has slipped to the 11th spot.

The Gunners will next square off against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021