Left Menu

World Chess championship: India play draw with Azerbaijan

PTI | Sitges | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:22 IST
World Chess championship: India play draw with Azerbaijan
  • Country:
  • Spain

D Harika and R Vaishali scored wins as India settled for a 2-2 draw against Azerbaijan in the Pool A opening round of the FIDE World Women's Team chess Championship, here on Monday.

Harika, the top player in the absence of Koneru Humpy, expectedly won her game, beating Gunay Mammadzada on the first board. The promising, young R Vaishali, sister of teen prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, scored another point for India, beating Gulnar Mammadova on the fourth board.

However, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni were beaten by their Azerbaijan opponents to help them draw level.

Harika, playing black pieces, outmaneuvered Mammadzada in 34 moves to provide India a strong start while Vaishali had to fight hard to subdue the challenge of Mammadova in 60 moves.

Sachdev was outgunned by Ulviya Fataliyeva in 42 moves and Kulkarni lost to Turkan Mamedjarova in a 50-move game which enabled Azerbaijan to share honours.

In other opening round matches in Pool A, a formidable Russian team trounced Spain 4-0 and Armenia edged out France 2.5-1.5.

India plays Spain in the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021