Tennis-Raducanu's U.S. Open outfit to be displayed at Hall of Fame

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 07:45 IST
Emma Raducanu's outfit from her victorious U.S. Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after the 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. Raducanu defeated https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/raducanu-beats-fernandez-win-us-open-2021-09-11 Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final earlier this month to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years, climbing 128 places to 22nd spot in the world rankings after her victory.

"A legendary run: preserved," tweeted https://twitter.com/TennisHalloFame/status/1442499828802629634 the Tennis Hall of Fame on Monday. "Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection!"

