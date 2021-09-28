Left Menu

Australia's Haynes to miss lone Test and 3 T20Is against India due to hamstring injury

Mott also said he was hopeful leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, who has returned to training after suffering a quad injury in the second ODI, would be fit to make her Test debut on Thursday.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:45 IST
Australia women's cricket team vice-captain Rachael Haynes has been ruled out of the lone Test and subsequent three-match T20 International series against the visiting Indians because of a right hamstring injury. Haynes suffered the right hamstring injury during the third ODI in Mackay, which India won by two wickets but lost the three-match series 1-2.

The injury will see opener Haynes miss the remainder of India's tour -- a one-off day-night Test starting Thursday in Carrara and also the following three T20Is. ''Unfortunately, her (Haynes) hamstring is no good,'' Australia women's team coach Matthew Mott was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

''She's devastated – obviously, Test matches don't come around too often, she's a key member of our squad so our thoughts are with her at the moment.'' In Haynes' absence, Beth Mooney is likely to open the innings alongside Alyssa Healy. Mott also said he was hopeful leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, who has returned to training after suffering a quad injury in the second ODI, would be fit to make her Test debut on Thursday. ''Georgia's ticking all the boxes for her return to play. She was very sensible around that – she felt something quite early, got treatment, and has been doing everything she can to get it right,'' he said.

''I really hope she gets through it after missing out in the last Test we played. She's a key member; no matter what the wicket serves up, she's a wicket-taker and she's an incredibly good thing for this team – she leads the way in the field and her batting is evolving all the time.

''So hopefully she gets the opportunity – she's done everything in her powers to be ready.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

