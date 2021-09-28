MI win toss, elect to field against PBKS
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.
MI made a couple of changes, bringing in Saurabh Tiwary in place of Ishan Kishan, while Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Adam Milne.
For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal missed out due to a stiff neck and Mandeep Singh was included in his place in the playing XI.
Teams: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Social security pension scheme of Punjab govt finds mention in Class 5 question paper, sparks row
Pakistan: Child pornography ring busted in Punjab
CM urges farmers to spare Punjab, hold protests at Delhi's borders
Punjab: Man arrested for providing Pakistani spy access to Indian defence personnel
Punjab CM relaxes in his plush palace while farmers are dying on roads of Delhi: Harsimrat Badal