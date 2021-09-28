Left Menu

MI win toss, elect to field against PBKS

28-09-2021
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

MI made a couple of changes, bringing in Saurabh Tiwary in place of Ishan Kishan, while Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Adam Milne.

For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal missed out due to a stiff neck and Mandeep Singh was included in his place in the playing XI.

Teams: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

