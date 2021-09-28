Left Menu

Tennis-Raducanu handed Indian Wells wildcard entry

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wildcard for next month's WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, organisers said on Tuesday. Britain's Raducanu, 18, shocked the tennis world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam earlier this month at Flushing Meadows.

"2021 U.S. Open Champion and rising WTA Tour star Emma Raducanu has been awarded a wildcard into the BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to be held October 4–17, 2021 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden," organisers said in a statement. Raducanu has climbed to 22nd in the world rankings since her U.S. Open victory and is now the British number one.

The teenager enters the Indian Wells draw a day after world number one Ash Barty withdrew from the tournament while former champion Naomi Osaka is also sitting out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

