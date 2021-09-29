Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's free-scoring form counts for nothing against City: Klopp

"We need a complex and complete performance against them to have a chance only and that's it." Liverpool are top of the Premier league with 14 points, one more than City, and Klopp said he expected a tough test.

Liverpool must deliver a "complex and complete" performance against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday if they are to have any chance of beating the Premier League champions, manager Juergen Klopp said. Liverpool have scored 20 goals in six games in September, including a 5-1 hammering of Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday, but Klopp was reluctant to get carried away with his side's free-scoring form.

"We conceded as well some or a few," said Klopp of the September run. "We play against City, I don't think now it makes too much sense to think too much about how many goals we can score against them. "We need a complex and complete performance against them to have a chance only and that's it."

Liverpool are top of the Premier league with 14 points, one more than City, and Klopp said he expected a tough test. "We have to work hard, we had to work hard in all the games we had, tonight, last Saturday. It's really tough," he added.

"We have two days more (to rest), which for the City game will be helpful. So we will be fresh again and we will go, and that's it."

