Harmanpreet signs for Melbourne Renegades, becomes sixth Indian to register for WBBL

After signing Jemimah Rodrigues, Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday confirmed Harmanpreet Kaur's arrival at the club for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:26 IST
Melbourne Renegades sign Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ WBBL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

After signing Jemimah Rodrigues, Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday confirmed Harmanpreet Kaur's arrival at the club for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Harmanpreet is one of the game's most destructive players -- as showcased in her unbeaten 171 off just 115 deliveries to sink Australia in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup semi-finals.

The 32-year-old captains India's T20 side, and she brings 227 games of international experience and is excited to be returning to the WBBL, after a previous stint with the Sydney Thunder. "It means a lot (to be back). The WBBL has given me a lot of experience and a great platform where I can perform and execute. Coming back with a new team, the Renegades... I hope this season will be really great for us. It's my first season with them and I definitely want to make an impact," said Harmanpreet in an official release.

"Whenever I've played WBBL, I've seen many fans around and their excitement. Even lots of Indian fans are coming and watching -- it's a great experience for me. I'm glad that I'm part of this great tournament," she added. WBBL head coach, Simon Helmot, welcomed the addition of Harmanpreet to his side.

"Harmanpreet's record at international level over the past decade speaks for itself. She's a match-winner and can take the game away from the opposition in a heartbeat. We also see Harmanpreet being an important addition to our group with her experience and leadership," said Helmot. WBBL|07 Squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Eve Jones*, Harmanpreet Kaur*, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Jemimah Rodrigues*, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

