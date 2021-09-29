Left Menu

Cricket Australia to announce indefinite postponement of one-off Test against Afghanistan: official

Cricket Australia will formally announce indefinite postponement of the one-off Test against Afghanistan this week after making it clear that it wont engage with the South Asian nation if the ruling Taliban do not lift the ban on the womens game.According to the Australian Associated Press, Cricket Tasmania CT chief executive Dominic Baker told radio station Triple M that a formal announcement in this regard is expected soon.It will be formally postponed indefinitely this week.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:45 IST
Cricket Australia to announce indefinite postponement of one-off Test against Afghanistan: official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia will formally announce indefinite postponement of the one-off Test against Afghanistan this week after making it clear that it won't engage with the South Asian nation if the ruling Taliban does not lift the ban on the women's game.

According to the Australian Associated Press, Cricket Tasmania (CT) chief executive Dominic Baker told radio station Triple M that a formal announcement in this regard is expected soon.

''It will be formally postponed indefinitely this week. It's not acceptable that they don't allow the female sport. If they want to play competitive male sport, particularly in the cricket sphere, they're going to have to rethink what they do,'' said Baker.

Taliban has stated that women's cricket will not continue in the country. Baker said Cricket Australia would keep the chances of hosting the Test later if the situation improves in Afghanistan.

''We'll allow you to work on how female cricket becomes a part of your program,'' he said.

The one-off Test was originally scheduled in 2020 but was postponed to November 27 this year because of COVID-19.

The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) had supported CA's decision to put the game on hold.

''What is happening now in Afghanistan is a human rights issue that transcends the game of cricket.

''And while we would love to see players such as Rashid Khan play against Australia, hosting this Test Match cannot be considered if that same opportunity to play the game is denied to Roya Samim and her team-mates,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021