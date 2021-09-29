Best and most important goal of my career, says Sheriff's Thill after shock Real Madrid victory

Sebastien Thill was elated after hitting Sheriff's stunning late winner at Real Madrid to create one of the biggest shocks in UEFA Champions League group stage history on Tuesday. The Moldovan champions, FC Sheriff Tiraspol raised some eyebrows on Matchday 1 when they won 2-0 at home against Shakhtar Donetsk, but gave even more dramatic testimony to the group stage's ability to surprise when they beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Under pressure throughout, the group stage debutants took an unexpected lead through Jasurbek Yakhshiboev but were pegged back by a 65th-minute Karim Benzema penalty. However, some shaky Madrid finishing and superb work from goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis kept Sheriff in the game, allowing Thill to smash in a 90th-minute winner from the edge of the box. "We're so happy today," said Thill as per uefa.com, who also became the first Luxembourger to score in the group stage of UCL. "We played a really good game. The side were so brave with how we played and luckily enough I was able to score a bit of a stunner."

"It's the best and most important goal of my career, that's for sure!" he added. Vernydub's side sit top of Group D after two games, and are proving that the group stage is rarely a formality, even for the most prestigious clubs in Europe. (ANI)

