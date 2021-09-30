Left Menu

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juve to battling victory over champions Chelsea

Juve held on to continue a fine start to their Champions League campaign under returning coach Massimiliamo Allegri as they sit top on six points from two games, while Chelsea stay second on three points.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 02:30 IST
Soccer-Chiesa fires Juve to battling victory over champions Chelsea

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa's strike 10 seconds into the second half earned his side a hard-fought 1-0 win over holders Chelsea in their Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday.

After a subdued first half, Chiesa exploded into life immediately after the restart, rifling in what proved to be the winner on the end of Federico Bernardeschi's clever pass. Chelsea continued to dominate possession but struggled to create a killer chance, while Bernardeschi wasted a glorious opportunity to make it 2-0 after Chiesa again breached the Blues' backline.

The one big Chelsea opening came and went late on as Romelu Lukaku, who had a very quiet evening, blazed over after turning Leonardo Bonucci inside out. Juve held on to continue a fine start to their Champions League campaign under returning coach Massimiliamo Allegri as they sit top on six points from two games, while Chelsea stay second on three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021