Left Menu

Soccer-Flamengo beat Ecuador's Barcelona to reach Libertadores final

Flamengo will face fellow Brazilian club Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores final after winning 2-0 at Ecuador's Barcelona on Wednesday to wrap up their semi-final 4-0 on aggregate. The same pair combined again four minutes into the second half when Ribeiro’s pass across goal left his partner with the simplest of tap-ins. It was Flamengo’s 17th Libertadores match without defeat over 90 minutes, a run that stretches back more than a year.

Reuters | Guayaquil | Updated: 30-09-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 08:22 IST
Soccer-Flamengo beat Ecuador's Barcelona to reach Libertadores final
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Flamengo will face fellow Brazilian club Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores final after winning 2-0 at Ecuador's Barcelona on Wednesday to wrap up their semi-final 4-0 on aggregate. It will be the second all-Brazilian final in a row for the tournament, which is regarded as South America's version of Europe's Champions League. Flamengo won the title in 2019 and Palmeiras lifted the 2020 trophy.

Barcelona started the better of the two sides and overall had more shots on goal and more possession. But Bruno Henrique, the former Santos and Wolfsburg striker who got Flamengo’s goals in their first leg at the Maracana stadium, was outstanding for the visitors and got both goals again.

He struck in the 18th minute when he took a pass from Everton Ribeiro and rounded the keeper to score. The same pair combined again four minutes into the second half when Ribeiro’s pass across goal left his partner with the simplest of tap-ins.

It was Flamengo’s 17th Libertadores match without defeat over 90 minutes, a run that stretches back more than a year. The final is scheduled for Montevideo on Nov. 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021